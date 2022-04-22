Potter Payper Joined By Nines, Tiggs Da Author For 'Gangsteritus Part 2'

Potter Payper has shared new single 'Gangsteritus Part Two'.

Out now, the song updates the Top Boy soundtracking original, which appeared on Potter's recent mixtape 'Thanks For Waiting'.

An overhauled version of the track, Potter is joined by some heavyweight guests, each recording fresh bars.

Nines makes his return, with the chart-topping rapper linking with Potter Payper for the very first time.

Two of the best out there right now, the duo are framed by words from the always-essential Tiggs Da Author.

Tune in now.

- - -