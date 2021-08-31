Potter Payper Announces 'Thanks For Waiting' Mixtape

Potter Payper will release his new 'Thanks For Waiting' mixtape on October 1st.

Since the original 'Training Day' mixtape back in 2013 Potter has established himself as one of UK rap's foremost names.

The most recent instalment in the series - 'Training Day 3' - went Top 5, sparking 68 million combined streams along the way.

New project 'Thanks For Waiting' ups the ante, with 0207 Def Jam stepping in to support the release.

The tape includes 19 songs, with guests including M Huncho - on the single 'Catch Up' - as well as South London legend Suspect.

Potter Payper says: “The inspiration behind the tape is to elevate my sound and take it to the next level whilst still remaining true to it.”

