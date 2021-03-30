Poté Announces Debut Album 'A Tenuous Tale Of Her'

Paris based producer Poté has outlined his debut album 'A Tenuous Tale Of Her'.

The electronic musician has released some sterling work, as well as building up an imposing live set.

Debut album 'A Tenuous Tale Of Her' is his most in-depth statement yet, and it's set to land on June 4th through Bonobo’s OUTLIER imprint.

Matching those live experiences against some high profile collaborators, the project opens with new single 'Young Lies'.

Damon Albarn features on the song, and he comments: "I love it when tunes evolve like this one...”

The move signals a subtle shift for Poté, who wants to build his music without being front and centre.

He adds: “I wanted to write something that can live on stage without me being present...”

Check it out below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.