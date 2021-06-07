Post-Punk Risers Regressive Left Share 'Cream Militia'

Post-punk risers Regressive Left have shared their new single 'Cream Militia'.

The band have set out their stall across a short burst of singles, matching wonky electronics to spider-like threads of guitar music.

It's an intriguing formula, one that is playfully supervise, while recalling everyone from Delia Derbyshire to Young Marble Giants.

Out now, new single 'Cream Militia' opens with analogue synths, before settling into this kind of home-spun LCD Soundsystem groove.

Self-produced and self-produced at an outhouse near Stevenage, 'Dream Militia' comes as the band prepare for a flurry of live shows.

Set to play End Of The Road, Regressive Left will then play London's Brixton Windmill on October 1st.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Luis Kramer

- - -