Post-Disco Newcomer Vanity Fairy Shares 'He Can Be Your Lady'

Vanity Fairy's bewitching world is one we're longing to venture into.

A post-disco bliss-scape that dwells on pop-edged electronics, her opening statements have contained some dazzling moments.

New EP 'Lust For Dust' dwells on pop aliens, whether that's Prince and Michael Jackson or even modern saboteurs such as Ariel Pink.

Vanity Fairy labels it "a collection of love songs about people who have never been loved, set in places that have never been peopled, from a time before my time..."

Produced alongside Sammy Yamaha and Simon Byrt, it lands on January 30th and it trailed by new alt-pop jewel 'He Can Be Your Lady'.

An intriguing, evocative return, we're able to air the visuals before anyone else - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Rip Van Winkle

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.