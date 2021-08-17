Posie Pocket's 'Fantasy' Envelopes You In Sound

LA based songwriter Posie Pocket returns with dreamy new single 'Fantasy'.

It's a sensual, alluring piece of music, with the evocative lyricism wrapped around somnambulist sensibilities.

A slomo example of graceful songwriting, 'Fantasy' pivots between the dream pop of Mazzy Star, say, and the Baroque minimalism of Jessica Pratt.

Evocative and entrancing, 'Fantasy' is self-described as "a lullaby for anyone that needs some extra guidance going to that peaceful place in their mind..."

"I try to stray away from the typical formula for how a song should be built, and I try even harder to not write about love and relationships," she continues. "Maybe that’s a form of self-sabotage, but I just want to challenge myself to write songs that make people feel connected to their higher selves and to the natural world."

"I want to start recording sounds I find in nature and include them in my newer songs, things like crickets, peepers, trickling water, the closer I can get people to feeling like they’re in these settings the better."

Tune in now.

