Portland's Laura Gibson Is Searching For 'Tenderness'

Portland's Laura Gibson has shared poignant new song 'Tenderness'.

The songwriter has just completed work on a new album, with 'Goners' set to emerge on October 26th.

Set to play London's Southbank Centre on November 13th, the Portland-based artist has decided to share something new.

'Tenderness' lives up to its title, a gentle, sensual piece of music that focusses on the way we seek out emotions in other people.

"The songs I wrote for 'Goners' all circle around the theme of grief, and the intimacy of shared loss" she explains. "'Tenderness' reflects on the ways we project pain, lash out, or become cracked open by the immediacy of another person. The act of holding each others' trauma and grief, is both miraculous and messy."

"When we're young, we adopt certain strategies for seeking and receiving tenderness. Much of adulthood is spent dismantling those strategies, and drawing new ones. I wanted to write about that dismantlement."

Tune in now.

'Goners' will be released on October 26th.

