Portico Quartet's 'Ultraviolet' Reaches Towards Hope

Portico Quartet are relentless in their creativity.

Across a decade long span the Manchester rooted group have blended jazz with electronics, veering from free-form improvisation through to compositions more rooted in the club experience.

Incoming album 'Monument' is their second LP in six months, but it marks a sharp diversion from past material.

If previous album 'Terrain' addressed the darker psychological impact of the pandemic, then 'Monument' is about escapism, an ode to better times.

Leaning more on their club influences, it lands on November 12th and spins what we've come to expect from Portico Quartet on its axis once more.

The group's Jack Wyllie explains: “It’s possibly our most direct album to date. It’s melodic, structured and there’s an economy to it that is very efficient. There’s not much searching or wastage within the music itself, it is all finalised ideas, precisely sculpted and presented as a polished artefact.”

We're able to share 'Ultraviolet' which opens in ambient climes, before resolving itself into something closer to a techno moment.

A devoutly physical experience, 'Ultraviolet' seems to fill your chest with positive energy, a track that leans continually in to hope and optimism.

