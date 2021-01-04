Portico Quartet Announce New Album 'Terrain'

Portico Quartet will release new album 'Terrain' on May 28th.

The group were back into the studio last year, eager to once again overhaul their sound.

Allowing their ambient and minimalist urges to come to the fore, Portico Quartet chose to let this intermingle with their customary jazz and electronica.

Out on May 28th, new album 'Terrain' is a three-part suite, one that pushes the group into different climes.

Jack Wyllie comments...

"We’ve always had this side of the band in some form. The core of it is having a repeated pattern, around which other parts move in and out, and start to form a narrative. We used to do longer improvisations not dissimilar to this around the time of our second record Isla."

"On ‘Terrain’ we’ve really dug into it and explored that form. I suppose there are obvious influences such as American minimalism, but I was particularly inspired by the work of Japanese composer Midori Takada. Her approach, particularly on ‘Through the Looking Glass’, where she moves through different worlds incorporating elements of minimalism with non-Western instruments and melodies were at the front of my mind when writing this music..."

Check out album cut 'Terrain II' below.

Photo Credit: Hannah Collins

