Porter Robinson Soars Back Into View With New Single 'Get Your Wish'

For a while there it looked as though we had lost Porter Robinson.

The American artist last released a full length project in 2014, with the dazzling, genre-defying alt-pop document 'Worlds'.

After the hype settled down he became to pick apart his music, attempt to find a path through it all - except it wasn't easy.

Unable to make forward progress, his life stalled, with this creative person - for whom music was at his very core - failing to record something he was satisfied with.

He comments: "My entire life revolved around making music, but for the first time in my life, I was struggling to make anything at all. I was desperate to make something I was proud of, but the more I struggled, the worse the problem became. I was very seriously depressed and genuinely thought my life as I knew it was over."

But he kept working. Gradually, something came into view, and it began to coalesce as new single - his first for some considerable time - 'Get Your Wish'.

A song about overcoming these hard times, the act of its creation also helped nudge Porter Robinson towards a more positive climate.

He continues: "You know how every once in a while, when you’re driving or something, the music you’re listening to just moves you in this amazing, transcendent way?"

"It’s this sublime experience that can’t really be described, but for me it’s like this: I feel like the world is beautiful and filled with possibility, and that I want to cherish every second that I have to be alive. That description doesn’t quite capture it, but it’s as close as I can get."

Porter finishes: "'Get Your Wish' is about that breakthrough, which was one of many that helped me through those years. Making music started to make me happy again."

Tune in now.

