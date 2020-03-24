Porter Robinson Confirms Secret Sky Festival

Porter Robinson is set to host his own virtual festival this weekend.

The pop songwriter has gathered a wealth of guests for Secret Sky Festival, designed to be a particularly special quarantine experience.

Fans are invited to join in, with the aim of raising money for charities dealing with the impact of COVID-19.

Taking place on May 9th, it's an all-day extravaganza, with delivery service Postmates joining in the fun so fans can order food and drink while they soak up the music.

The line up is pretty damn special, too, featuring (deep breath) G Jones, Jai Wolf, Kizuna Ai, Madeon, Porter Robinson, San Holo, A. G. Cook, Anamanaguchi, Doss, Dv-i, Grrl, Knower, Kz (Livetune), Lil Texas, Nanobii, Shadient, Wavedash, and Hakushi Hasegawa.

The performances will be broadcast via Porter's specially designed digital auditorium - get involved HERE.

