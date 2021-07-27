Porridge Radio's Take On 'New Slang' Is Heavenly

Porridge Radio have shared their take on The Shins' immortal 'New Slang'.

The song is now 20 years old, with the south coast band giving it a raw, lo-fi rendering.

Stripped down to the core, it reminds you of the vitality of The Shins' songwriting, with Dana Margolin's vocal driving it forwards.

Out now as part of the Sub Pop Singles Club, it's a heavenly listen which comes at the indie standard from a different direction.

As an aside, 'New Slang' is actually the B-side - the A-side is a version of 'You Are A Runner And I Am My Father's Son' by Wolf Parade.

Dana comments: “Sub Pop are a label I’ve loved for a long time, and when they asked if we wanted to release some songs with them this summer, I looked through their back catalog and chose two songs to cover that had a big impact on me as a teenager."

Tune in now.

- - -