Porridge Radio Sign To Secretly Canadian, Share New Single 'Lilac'

Brighton's Porridge Radio have signed to Secretly Canadian.

The much-hyped group have played some sensational shows across 2019, releasing a trilogy of phenomenal singles.

The final part of this trio lands alongside news of a record deal, snapped up by the good folks at Secretly Canadian.

It's a bold move, with new single 'Lilac' cementing this creative relationship. Brooding guitar-led songwriting augmented by a sawed violin, Dana Margolin pleads: "I'm stuck, I'm stuck, I'm stuck..."

El Hardwick directed the full video for 'Lilac' and it's a bold introduction into the world of Porridge Radio.

Frontwoman Dana Margolin explains...

“I wanted to find some power in powerlessness. I was thinking about love and control and the things out of my control, and how fragile and incapable depression can make you feel.”

“I was thinking about the way you can feel so close to someone that it’s like their body is your body, like there’s no separation between you, but you can’t stop things disintegrating. It’s a song about finding some hope and some future within that.”

Tune in now.

