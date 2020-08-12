Porridge Radio Share Festive Treat 'The Last Time I Saw You (O Christmas)'

Porridge Radio have shared a new studio version of 'The Last Time I Saw You (O Christmas)'.

The band have enjoyed a stellar 2020, with their wonderful album 'Every Bad' gaining a Mercury nomination.

Ending the year on a high, Porridge Radio have decided to share an Advent treat with fans.

Out now, 'The Last Time I Saw You (O Christmas)' regularly features in their festive shows, and is a cult favourite with fans.

A song that exposes the darker, more melancholic side of Christmas, Porridge Radio are at their most affecting on 'The Last Time I Saw You (O Christmas)'.

Dana Margolin, who fronts the band, comments...

“It’s a song about having a miserable time every Christmas and the same cycles of heartbreak and depression endlessly repeating themselves. We had a lot of fun with it - enjoy.”

Tune in now.

