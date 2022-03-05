Porridge Radio Find Solace In Themselves With 'End Of Last Year'

Porridge Radio have shared new song 'End Of Last Year'.

The band's new album 'Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky' lands later this month, accompanied by an extensive batch of tour dates.

Set to kick off their first ever North American tour, Porridge Radio have paused to share something new.

'End Of Last Year' features on the incoming album, and it finds the band finding solace within themselves, locating renewal amid the friendships that comprise the project.

The low-key arrangement leads into those visceral lyrics from Dana Margolin:

“Cut off my shoes instead of taking them off / Cut off my hands because they’re itching so much / Talk to myself because it’s getting so bad / Do you know? / You break everything you touch.”

The singer comments: “‘End Of Last Year’ is a love song for my bandmates and for myself. It’s about not trusting my intuition, not trusting my body to heal itself, not trusting the people closest to me, but it is also an ode to all those people, and to difficult platonic love. It came out of a particularly painful period of communication breakdown and high pressure that hurt a lot, but ended in reconciliation and understanding.”

The animated video was designed by Dana's friend Maura Sappilo. The singer adds: “I’ve been a fan of her work for a long time, and I wanted her to make the video for this song because whilst her work is playful and bright, she knows how to bring the dirty and painful and disgusting aspects of being a person and having relationships into her paintings. Her art is lyrical and sensual and painful and beautiful, and I love how she brought all that to this song.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Matilda Hill-Jenkins