Porridge Radio Collaborate With Piglet On Two New Songs

Porridge Radio have shared two new songs, collaborating with Irish artist Piglet.

The Mercury nominated band have released a string of singles since their breakout 2020 album 'Every Bad'.

The excellent '7 Seconds' was followed by a Christmas offering, while 'Good For You' saw Porridge Radio collaborator with Lala Lala.

Indeed, collaboration fuels this double single release, with Porridge Radio exchanging ideas with Piglet.

Real name Charlie Loane, his reflections add further intensity to Porridge Radio's work, resulting in two extraordinary tracks.

'Let's Not Fight !' and 'Strong Enough' are online now, with Porridge Radio songwriter Dana Margolin commenting...

"Piglet is one of my favourite artists. I remember the first time I saw Charlie fronting his other band, Great Dad, and just being completely blown away and entranced by his songs and the way he was performing them."

"I feel very lucky that he likes my music. This collaboration felt like it was coming for a while, and luckily lockdown gave us a chance to make these songs last summer. Writing together felt great, and I really loved the whole process and bouncing off of each other’s ideas. Something that Charlie really gets is emotional intensity and I am so glad we could be intense as hell together on these tracks."

Tune in now.

