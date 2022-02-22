Porridge Radio Announce New Album 'Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky'

Porridge Radio will release new album 'Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky' on May 20th.

The band's outstanding 2019 album 'Every Bad' scored across the board acclaim, with the group then immediately focussing on a follow up.

Breaking cover, Porridge Radio will release new album 'Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky' later this year on Secretly Canadian.

Out on May 20th, it will be followed by an extensive in-store tour, with a huge headline run to follow in the Autumn.

New single 'Back To The Radio' is Porridge Radio's writhing, electrifying return, a song that aims towards catharsis.

‘“Back To The Radio’ feels like a huge introductory hello or a big ceremonial goodbye,” comments singer Dana Margolin. “I wrote it at the end of 2019 when we were gearing up for the release of 'Every Bad' and I felt like a lot of things were coming that I wasn’t sure I knew how to handle. The song grew out of a feeling of intense loneliness and being unprepared for what everybody was promising me was about to happen – and a strong desire to escape without knowing what I wanted to escape to. To me there’s a huge feeling of catharsis in this song, of letting go and letting it sweep you away.”

Porridge Radio have confirmed the following headline shows:

October

20 Sheffield Foundry

21 Southampton The 1865

22 Exeter Phoenix

24 Nottingham Metronome

25 Bristol Trinity

26 Cambridge Junction

28 Glasgow Saint Luke’s

29 Manchester Academy 2

30 Leeds Irish Centre

November

1 Brighton The Old Market

2 Brighton The Old Market

3 London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

