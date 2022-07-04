Porridge Radio Aim For Pop Ambition With 'The Rip'

Porridge Radio have shared new song 'The Rip'.

The British group will release new album 'Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky' on May 20th, following on from the Mercury nominated 'Every Bad'.

New single 'The Rip' is a sign of their ambitions, with Dana Margolin aiming for Charli XCX levels of pop.

Alongside this, however, is a desire to remain true to their overall sound and aesthetic, and this dynamic lends the song a certain certain tension.

It's tension, too, that dominates the lyric sheet, with Dana discussing shifting power dynamics within a relationship.

She comments... "'The Rip' was the last song to be finished for the album, and we finished it about a week before we went into the studio to record it in March 2021. We wanted it to sound like massive pop, like Charli XCX, but with the instrumentation of bands like Slothrust or Deftones. It took the longest a song has ever taken me to write lyrics for, and they took form over a few years. At the beginning it was a song about a power dynamic where I was in control, by the end it was about one where I had none."

"My friends always accuse me of making up idioms and using them like they are well known phrases and I think this song is full of those. I love the idea of something being sick at the seams, like it's disintegrating from its core. I like things that are so simple they are universal. I wanted it to sound like when your heart breaks so badly that your entire body aches. I wanted it to feel like your soul is dropping out of your body."

Ella Margolin - Dana's sister - directs the full video, which you can watch below.

- - -