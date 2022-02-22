Porij Glide Back Into Our Lives With 'Figure Skating'

Porij return with new single 'Figure Skating'.

The band formed in Manchester, and became one of 2021's breakout success stories with a serious of fantastic singles.

Opening their account for the coming year, 'Figure Skating' dips into club tropes while presenting some refreshing songwriting.

The beat leans on late 90s drum 'n' bass, it's headlong sweep into the unknown seeming to lift Porij to a fresh dimension.

The rave dynamics are set against a blissful vocal from Eggy, whose approach drifts from opaque beauty to something bittersweet.

The video features Lynks expressing their hidden talents as the titular skater - turns out, they're pretty damn good at it!

Porij comment...

"'Figure Skating' is about intimacy and sensuality in moments that aren't overtly sexual. It's appreciating romance in the day to day, not the big dramas or passions but the kind of stuff that's put in a montage in a film. It's an insight into a secure relationship and explores the moments that are beautifully average but somehow turn out to be the best bits..."

Tune in now.

