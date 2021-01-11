Porcupine Tree Have Reformed, New Album Incoming

Cult group Porcupine Tree have re-united.

The band released 10 albums in all, moving from 1992’s ‘On The Sunday of Life’ to 2009’s ‘The Incident’ before going on hiatus.

A truly progressive, boundary-breaking experience, Porcupine Tree played one final show at London's historic Royal Albert Hall in October 2010 before pausing.

Steven Wilson went on to enjoy huge commercial success with his solo output, releasing his most recent album 'The Future Bits' in 2020.

Now he's set to become part of a reformed Porcupine Tree, alongside Richard Barbieri and Gavin Harrison.

11th studio album ‘CLOSURE/CONTINUATION’ is out on June 24th, and it's led by new single 'Harridan'.

Porcupine Tree said in a statement: “‘Harridan’ and a few of the other new songs have been in play since shortly after the release of ‘The Incident’. They initially lived on a hard drive in a slowly growing computer file marked PT2012, later renamed PT2015, PT2018, and so on. There were times when we even forgot they were there, and times when they nagged us to finish them to see where they would take us.”

“Listening to the finished pieces, it was clear that this wasn’t like any of our work outside of the band – the combined DNA of the people behind the music meant these tracks were forming what was undeniably, unmistakably, obviously a Porcupine Tree record. You’ll hear all of that DNA flowing right through ‘Harridan.'”

Check out 'Harridan' below.