Porches Returns With 'I Miss That'

Porches has shared new single 'I Miss That' - tune in now.

Aaron Maine's project returns, with one of his most direct, accessible, and downright pop statements yet.

Out now, 'I Miss That' is a touching, contagious return, driving by those neat snare loops and his refulgent vocal.

An emphatic success, Porches sings: “I couldn’t believe what I had / So I threw it away I was bad / Just thinking I like that, I like that, I like that / I miss that, I miss that, now I miss that.”

Dev Hynes shoots the visualiser - the pair are close friends, and have previously collaborated musically.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Shawna Ferreira

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.