Porches Announces New Album 'All Day Gentle Hold !'

Porches will release new album 'All Day Gentle Hold !' on October 8th.

The songwriter - real name Aaron Maine - constructed the material on the new album during lockdown, a period of intense, conflicting emotions.

Out on October 8th, 'All Day Gentle Hold !' began in Autumn 2019, before being finished this Spring.

Porches comments: “I recorded this album in my room between October 2019 and April 2021. The world was flipped and I wanted to make something injected with as much love, urgency, and lust for humanity as I possibly could.”

Available to pre-order now , the album is teased with new single 'Okay', a deeply subversive take on pop songwriting that opens: "Blood everywhere / I love the way it smells..."

Check out 'Okay' below.

Photo Credit: Jason Nocito

