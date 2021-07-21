Porches Announces New Album 'All Day Gentle Hold !'

Porches will release new album 'All Day Gentle Hold !' on October 8th.
The songwriter - real name Aaron Maine - constructed the material on the new album during lockdown, a period of intense, conflicting emotions.
Out on October 8th, 'All Day Gentle Hold !' began in Autumn 2019, before being finished this Spring.
Porches comments: “I recorded this album in my room between October 2019 and April 2021. The world was flipped and I wanted to make something injected with as much love, urgency, and lust for humanity as I possibly could.”
Available to pre-order now, the album is teased with new single 'Okay', a deeply subversive take on pop songwriting that opens: "Blood everywhere / I love the way it smells..."
Check out 'Okay' below.
Photo Credit: Jason Nocito
- - -