Poppy's 'I Won't Be Home For Christmas' Is A Dark Festive Anthem

Dark-pop wonder Poppy has shared her new single 'I Won't Be Home For Christmas'.

The American artist opened 2020 on ambitious form, sharing her album 'I Disagree' in full .

A potent statement, she ends the year with another blast of new material, in the form of a festive EP.

'A Very Poppy Christmas' seems to tap into the season's darker side, with the EP landing on December 1st.

New single 'I Won't Be Home For Christmas' channels our doubts concerning a lockdown Christmas, a song about separation and heartache.

Sonically brutal while retaining the emotional core that makes Poppy so enticing, you can check it out below.

