Poppy Baskcomb's 'Luminescent' Channels Disco Heaven

Rising songwriter Poppy Baskcomb has shared her bubbling new single 'Luminescent'.

The writer is busy making a name for herself behind the scene, gaining a co-credit on Joel Corry and Mabel's smash 'I Wish'.

Recently featuring on Jess Bays' February single 'Temptation', her success has seen Poppy quit her JD Sports job and pour her heart into music full time.

New single 'Luminescent' is a disco fuelled burner, with the neat production pointing towards heavenly Studio 54 scenes.

It's a fun, feel-good jammer, with Poppy Baskcomb building her track for tailor-made dancefloor use. Speaking on the track, Poppy says...

"'Luminescent' is one of those feel good songs. I remember getting to the session and the three of us were listening to a load of disco tracks, as soon as we pulled up this instrumental we just got lost in it. It’s a song that’ll hopefully make you get up and dance..."

