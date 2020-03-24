Poppy Ajudha's 'Strong Womxn' Finds Comfort In Solidarity

London vocalist Poppy Ajudha has shared new single 'Strong Womxn'.

Poppy is on the march, fresh from a superb bop with Mahalia and some electrifying live performances.

New single 'Strong Womxn' is an emphatic statement of womanhood in all its variety, with the singer grasping towards solidarity.

A song poised around that wonderful vocal, the track finds Poppy opening up in daring ways.

She sings: “I’m unstable, but you take me as I am, when I’m unable, to console myself I scare myself sometimes...”

Poppy explains:

"'Strong Womxn' is a song about womanhood and the ways in which we mould ourselves around the worlds expectations, we build ourselves up as pillars of strength because it can feel like the only way we’re able rise above the injustices we face every day. But this takes its toll, and in the moments of chaos, when we fight with our minds, support networks are so important."

