Poppy Ajudha Shares New EP 'Patience'

London songwriter Poppy Ajudha has shared her powerful new EP 'Patience' - tune in now.

Informed by new movements in jazz but with a soulful tone, Poppy's work is never short of excellent, as exhibited by her stellar debut EP 'FEMME' earlier in the year.

Clash invited her to play Metropolis in West London on a sweltering night this summer, and her humble persona masked moments of profound insight.

New EP 'Patience' is online now, and it's a wonderful return, with Poppy experimenting while also refining her voice.

Moving from spoken word sections to dissections of toxic masculinity the songwriting has remarkable depth, while retaining that velvet-soft surface.

Another bolt from a talent to watch, you can check out 'Patience' below.

For tickets to the latest Poppy Audha shows click HERE.

