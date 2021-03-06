Popp's 'Holort' Is A Percussive Workout

German artist Popp has shared his new cut 'Holort'.

The musician's debt album 'Laya' was informed by modern ambient endeavours, and by his awareness of third stream minimalism.

At heart, though, he's a drummer, and this thirst for percussive energy continually shows through in his work.

New album 'Devi' is incoming - order it HERE - and it utilises long, languid grooves, organic in tone and execution.

Utilising the dholak - a traditional Indian two-headed drum - album cut 'Holort' gives an indication of what to expect.

In turns uplifting and fearful, 'Holort' plays with light and shade, representative of the duality on the full length as a whole.

Tune in below.