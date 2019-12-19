Popcaan Shares New Mixtape 'Vanquish'

Dancehall icon Popcaan has shared his emphatic new mixtape 'Vanquish'.

The Jamaican legend is continually creative, with his previous full length project 'Forever' dropping in May 2018.

New project 'Vanquish' is out now, and while Popcaan insists it's not a "real album" it's still 10 tracks of dancehall fire.

He comments: “This project is a Christmas present for all my fans, especially the ones who will be turning out and supporting me at the 'Unruly Fest' the day after the release. Next year will come the real album, but for now let’s enjoy 'Vanquish' together.”

Lead single 'Promise' was a seductive jammer, with Popcaan at his preening best.

He adds: “I wanted 'Promise' to give motivation to girls that have been through or are going through bad situations and relationships... A reminder that 'If you fall already, I’m here for you, promise.'"

Check out 'Vanquish' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.