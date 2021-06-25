Pop Disruptor Nessa Barrett Shares 'counting crimes'

Rising star Nessa Barrett has released a new single, ‘counting crimes’, alongside a brand-new music video directed by Andrew Sandler, who has previously worked on videos with YUNGBLUD and Machine Gun Kelly. Barrett broke onto the scene in 2020 with her debut single ‘Pain’, an emotional piano ballad, after moving from New Jersey to LA at just 17.

The music video shows the star leading a brightly coloured heist in a shining cityscape, complete with pink ski masks for the gang. The single itself showcases Barrett’s vocal power alongside a backdrop of guitar and piano overlaid with glitchy production. Barrett has previously found fame with hit single ‘la di die (ft. jxdn)’ earlier this year, a moody track blending acoustic and electric guitar sounds with jxdn’s feature rap.

Barrett says that “‘counting crimes’ is about moving on from something toxic with an empowering bad bitch energy. Admitting that you have made mistakes, but the other person has done worse than you and understanding who is really the bad guy in the situation. I hope this song inspires all the other bad bitches out there!” On the track, she sings about a lover’s indiscretions in moments of intimacy amongst the catchy new single.

Tune in now.

Words: Sasha Mills

- - -