poolblood's Wistful 'twinkie' Is A Real Joy

Toronto's poolblood has shared new single 'twinkie'.

Out now, the track is released on Next Door Records, an imprint who have shared music from The Weather Station, Ada Lea, and more.

A high pedigree, then, and Toronto native poolblood certainly manages to maintain this stellar quality.

New single 'twinkie' is a gorgeous listen, with its wistful, hazy, summer-fresh feel aligned to a real intimacy in the sound.

Produced by Shamir - who also plays guitar and drums on the track - it's an engaging slice of bedroom pop with an expansive palette.

poolblood comments: “‘twinkie’ is a song I wrote about the tenderness of time, time as a source of love, and the way time is the ultimate parent. Starting over is as sweet as a golden sponge cake.”

Emma Cosgrove directs the video, and it's nostalgic, scrapbook feel perfectly matched the songwriting. poolblood adds: “The song is about starting over, so it was great timing to have Emma and I shoot the video while the flowers were blooming.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jibril Yassin

