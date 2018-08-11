Poolblood's 'Dreamer' Is A Blur Of Guitar Pop Noise

Poolblood is a project that centres on Toronto multi-disciplinary artist Maryam Said.

Constantly moving from project to project, she applies the same creative impulses to her Riot Grrrl inspired 'zines as she does to her songwriting.

Guitar pop blurs that fuse bubblegum melodies to fuzzed out noise, it's reminiscent of those early Vivian Girls cuts but with a very 2k19 urgency.

Working with Shamir's Accidental Popstar Records, new EP 'Yummy' lands on November 8th.

Speaking recently Maryam confirmed that the EP was fuelled by "crying, dancing, teen movies and nostalgia... The process included a lot of memes, love and Shake Shack."

Referring to herself as "a Cancer sun/Capricorn rising/Virgo moon who grew up a pop punk" Poolblood leads the way to her new EP with 'Dreamer'.

A perfectly pointed dose of noise pop that refuses to shy away from harmony, it's a melody-laden guitar jammer that feels like the opening credits for a great adventure.

Poolblood comments: “This is my favourite song on my EP and I imagine it to be an opening theme song for a 90s TV show, nostalgia is in the house...”

Shamir adds: "This is one of my favourite songs I've worked on, Maryam's personality really shines in this one..."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.