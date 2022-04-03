Pongo's 'Doudou' Is A Blast Of Joy

Pongo has shared her new single 'Doudou' - tune in now.

The vocalist grew up around Lisbon's myriad of underground communities, working alongside club figures like Buraka Som Sistema.

Her own work takes the sound of kuduro in fresh directions, with her effervescent approach touching on the joyous.

'Doudou' is a simple yet soulful offering, with her sweet delivery coated in caramel.

The melody aims for the direct, with its nurses rhyme quality embruing you like an old friend, while also dipping into both strands of her Angolan-Portuguese.

Photo Credit: Axel Joseph

