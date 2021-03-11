Pongo Shares Dynamic New Take On 'Wegue Wegue'

Angolan-Portuguese artist Pongo has shared a dynamic new take on 'Wegue Wegue'.

Pongo drew on her roots for the track, which was released in its initial form on Buraka Som Sistema's seminal 2008 album 'Black Diamond'.

A decade on she returns to this rhythmic system burner, adding new elements in the process.

Absorbing aspects of kuduro into her dancefloor palette, 'Wegue Wegue' emerges as something fresh and distinct.

A return to her heritage, 'Wegue Wegue' follows a standout COLORS performance, and of course her most recent single 'Comeca'.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Axel Joseph

- - -