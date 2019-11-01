Pond Announce New Album 'Tasmania'

Pond will release new album 'Tasmania' on March 1st.

The Australian group work with Kevin Parker once more, but the mood in their dreamy psychedelia has shifted.

A meditation on unease, it finds Pond introducing new sonic elements, while pushing their lyricism into different places.

Lead song 'Daisy' is online now, and while it's evidently recognisable as Pond there's certainly an undertone of dread.

The video for the song was directed by Jesse Taylor Smith, and opens with the words:

“We respectfully acknowledge the Kulin and Nyoongar Nations, the traditional custodians of the land where this film was shot”.

Tune in now.

