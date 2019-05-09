Pom Pom Squad's Bruising 'Heavy Heavy' Deals With The Chaos Of A Depressive Spiral

Pom Pom Squad have an unrelenting sense of honesty in their music.

The four-piece keep their sound raw, reminiscent of early PJ Harvey or even elements of Mistki's recent work.

Yet there's also a demand for originality, an urgent need to both find and define a voice of their own.

New EP 'Ow' drops tomorrow - September 6th - and lyrically it cuts deeper than ever before. Take new song 'Heavy Heavy'.

Dealing with the chaos of a depressive spiral, Mia Berrin also frames this within her experiences as a queer woman of colour in the United States.

Taut and visceral, the paranoid edge becomes oh-so-real, while her lyrical touch and imposing delivery demands you attention.

She comments: "I wrote 'Heavy Heavy' as an attempt to capture what a depressive spiral feels like. When we were making the video, it was important for me to try and mirror the build and eventual chaos of this song with movement."

"I feel super lucky to have gotten to work with Sammy Ray Nelson and Griffin Cubero on this - it was a super intimate shoot, just the three of us until Shelby, Maria, and Ethan came in to film the full band stuff. I don’t think I would’ve felt nearly as comfortable rolling around on the floor like a possessed freak or getting pelted with cake in front of anyone else."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kira Wilson

