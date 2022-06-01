Pom Poko Announce New 'This Is Our House' EP

Norway's Pom Poko have laid out plans for new EP 'This Is Our House'.

Out on January 28th via Bella Union, the EP follows their exceptional 2021 album 'Cheater'.

The incoming EP binds together both old and new songs, further distilling the various identities Pom Poko play with.

The group comment: “This EP is both an afterthought and a peek into the future for us. We are combining new recordings of old songs, old recordings of old songs and new recordings of new songs on it, and it’s kind of a demonstration of all the different identities we feel that Pom Poko can have; hammering fuzz-rock grooves, soft and yearning melodies and deconstructed noisy explorations.”

The coy, downbeat 'Enduro Corner' leads the way, a song Pom Poko laid down during a quick fire visit to Italy.

Pom Poko explain...

“This is a song we recorded and finished in Italy, when we were there quite a while ago. We were working very hard, lots of hours every day, and watching movies almost every night. We watched a movie called Free Solo, about a guy climbing a huge mountain without any ropes, and Enduro Corner was the name of a part of the route he was climbing. This is quite a soft and mellow song for us, but we tried to shape it in an interesting way without it becoming too soft and without ruining the nice nerve we thought we had created.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jenny Berger Myhre

