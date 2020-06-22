Polish Composer Wojtek Explores Space On New Track 'Golden'

Polish composer Wojtek has shared his new track 'Golden'.

The composer is loosely based in Berlin, and crosses currents between modern classical and club culture.

Fusing organic elements with digital production, his new album 'Atmosphere' - out on July 24th - was entirely carbon-neutral throughout its recording.

'Golden' gives an indication of what to expect, a track kicked off over a three day period in his Polish hometown before being completed in London almost a year later.

Glacial at times, percussive at others, the title 'Golden' is meant as "an analogy to the sound..."

Discussing 'Golden' the producer describes it as "the combination of two genres: club music and classical. It is a coupling of acoustic piano with synths - meaty, synthesiser sounds."

"In my head, this song is about gold on a black background and that’s probably my subconscious creating an analogy to the sound. The electronics create a dark background for acoustic instruments that, on the other hand, stand out as bright, shiny and colourful."

"'Golden' is a confident, strong and energetic track in which the piano is presented from two perspectives. It starts off with aggressive chords, taking you through rhythmic and melodic phrases and bringing you down to calm, quietness, thus reversing the inherent dynamics of the piano. I like playing this way - I can discharge my physical and artistic energy."

Tune in now.

