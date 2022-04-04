POLIÇA Announce New Album 'Madness'

POLIÇA will release new album 'Madness' on June 3rd.

The Minneapolis group are now a decade deep into their career, amassing a singular catalogue in the process.

Recently returning with new single 'Rotting', the band have now laid out plans for their next chapter.

New album 'Madness' is out on June 3rd, the project features co-production by Dustin Zahn Alex Ridha and Alex Nutter.

Ahead of the release, new song 'Alive' is online now, a fine, ruching offering that eases POLIÇA out into fresh dimensions.

The band's Channy Leaneagh comments...

"Bad things happen, the fire goes out; even with the best flammables it stays dark until nothing matters becomes the fire itself."

Tune in now.

- - -