POiSON ANNA's 'FAiNT' Is A Bold New Creation

London based polymath POiSON ANNA has shared her new creation 'FAiNT'.

The artist has carved out a lane for herself, with her creativity attracting the attention of collaborators from A$AP Rocky to Dean Blunt.

Working with NTS, POiSON ANNA will release her incoming mixtape 'EXCELSiA' on June 25th.

Produced alongside Mobbs, it's led by new single 'FAiNT', an electronic construction that feels truly genre-less.

There's a darkness to her creativity, something that exudes from the dystopian visuals.

