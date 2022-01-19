POiSON ANNA Shares Startling Short Film 'SLOW RUNT'

London multi-disciplinary artist POiSON ANNA has shared powerful short film 'SLOW RUNT'.

The potent visionary caught the ear of A$AP Rocky before embarking on lengthy solo studio sessions.

Debut mixtape 'EXCELSiA' emerged from this sense of energy, fusing Brutalist electronic construction with left-field R&B songwriting.

A titanic introduction, 'EXCELSiA' was shot through with individuality, and a dogged determination to speak her truth.

Out now, her cut 'SLOW RUNT' is one of the project's true centrepieces, a coiled, ominous, intense piece of music.

The visuals build on this, detailing a hunt as POiSON ANNA fools a misleading lover into "unseen banishing of all things negative..."

POiSON ANNA is being hunted by this man, but she flips the script to bring on his despair.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alex Massek // @RiversideBlues

- - -