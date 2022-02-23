PLUMM Strips Back 'Flame To Flame' In This One-Take Live Session

PLUMM is a hard artist to pin down.

Based in London but proud of her Welsh heritage, she's able to move from caramel neo-soul flavours through to something much more raw, and direct.

Stylistically she seems to draw on the influence of everyone from Nina Simone to Robert Plant, while her own songwriting comes from a highly personal place.

New single 'Flame To Flame' continues her rise, with its clipped, neat, exact production offset by a bravura, powerhouse vocal.

We've nabbed a newly shot live session, filmed in the Brownswood Basement and featuring PLUMM stripping 'Flame To Flame' down to its core.

Using loops to build the song anew, it's all driven forwards by her incredible voice, moving from soulful directness to tech-enabled futurism.

A wonderful performance, you can check it out below.

- - -