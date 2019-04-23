Plested Returns With 'The Least That I Could Do'

Pop force Plested has shared his new single 'The Least That I Could Do'.

The songwriter is aware of the sacrifices those around him have made, with his family supporting him every step of the way.

A real pop powerhouse, he's written for some of the biggest names in the game, yet he keeps back his most personal, most emotive material for his own voice.

Material like new single 'The Least That I Could Do'. Out now, it was directly inspired by his family, and he describes it as "easily my favourite song I’ve ever written".

A tour de force of pop charisma, it was written in just 24 hours, and as a result stays explicitly true to his emotions.

“This is easily my favourite song I’ve ever written," he says. "I was thinking about my Mum and how much we all sacrifice for the people that we love. I’d written down the phrase “the least that I could do is die for you” in my book, so I locked myself away in the studio with a friend and we wrote it all in one day!”

“I love that I can sing my absolute heart out in the chorus, yet still be so honest and personal in the verses....”

Tune in now.

