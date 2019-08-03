Please Stop Buying Lee 'Scratch' Perry Weed

Lee 'Scratch' Perry has asked fans to stop buying him weed.

The dub reggae icon was a prodigious smoker, having penned entire albums in tribute to the inspiration powers of green.

Not any more, though; he's completely clean, and has previously stated that he doesn't even smoke any more.

Enthusiastic fans still bring him joints, however, so Scratch has taken to social media to ask that they cease and desist.

Want to get him a present? Buy the producer a mirror so he can decorate his onstage outfits.

AS YOU KNOW YOU CAN ALWAYS MEET ME BACKSTAGE AFTER THE SHOW, BUT PLEASE DON’T BRING ME ANY GREENS! I USED TO STASH IT SOMEWHERE, FORGET AND HAD PROBLEMS BY COSTOMS!

BETTER BRING ME LITTLE MIRRORS THAT I ALWAYS USE FOR DECORATING MY OUTFITS!

HAPPY TO SEE YOU ALL SOON! #Uk #Reggae pic.twitter.com/Lo4iUKuk6R — Lee Scratch Perry (@ScratchLee) March 11, 2019

Lee 'Scratch' Perry will release new album 'Rainford' on May 10th.

