Please Stop Buying Lee 'Scratch' Perry Weed

Buy him mirrors instead...
Robin Murray
News
11 · 03 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 11 · 03 · 2019
0

Lee 'Scratch' Perry has asked fans to stop buying him weed.

The dub reggae icon was a prodigious smoker, having penned entire albums in tribute to the inspiration powers of green.

Not any more, though; he's completely clean, and has previously stated that he doesn't even smoke any more.

Enthusiastic fans still bring him joints, however, so Scratch has taken to social media to ask that they cease and desist.

Want to get him a present? Buy the producer a mirror so he can decorate his onstage outfits.

Lee 'Scratch' Perry will release new album 'Rainford' on May 10th.

Related: Lee 'Scratch' Perry Interviewed

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Lee 'Scratch' Perry
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next