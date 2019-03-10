Please Let Danny Brown And Angel Olsen Collaborate

Release Day can do funny things to people.

Artists often spend months - if not year - in the studio, channelling their hopes and fears into something musical.

So when the release finally comes it can send people a little giddy, a little exuberant...

Angel Olsen and Danny Brown are both release excellent records today - October 4th - and the two have united in their relief.

Angel sent a message to the rapper, asking (perhaps jokingly) when they were going to collaborate.

Remarkably, Danny Brown hit her up, saying "Ready whenever you are I’d be honored..."

So that's that, then: AngelBrown or DannyOlsen is in the works, and we're not accepting 'No' from either party...

Your new album is so beautiful congratulations ready whenever you are I’d be honored your so amazing https://t.co/0W2JZBpD1a — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) October 4, 2019

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.