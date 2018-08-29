Playlist: Michael Jackson At 60

Almost a decade after his untimely passing Michael Jackson remains a global icon.

The child star who fought for his independence and in turn re-defined pop culture, Michael Jackson is instantly recognisable on every single continent.

Today - August 29th - would have been his 60th birthday, a chance to look back on the tectonic shifts within the performer's own career.

From the Jackson 5 to 'Off The Wall', from the Moonwalk to 'Bad' and on through the turbulent 90s, Michael Jackson's life captivated at every turn.

Here, the Clash team piece together a personal look at Michael Jackson's catalogue, from smash hits to deep cuts, early singles through to later period gems.

Tune in now.

