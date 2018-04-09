Playlist: In Memory Of Mac Miller

At the weekend we lost Mac Miller, an artist who meant a great deal to everyone at Clash.

Our cover star in 2013, we watched his transition from early fame to underground respect, before finally managing to expertly balance the two.

Despite his fame he remained humble, a joy to speak to, an open, sometimes frank interviewee who refused to hold back.

Sadly passing away at the age of just 26 years old, Mac Miller leaves an immeasurable hole in the music landscape.

Clash Deputy Editor Grant Brydon pieced together this playlist, a personal viewpoint on Mac Miller's work.

Photo Credit: Liam MF Warwick

