Plastician's joke book is actually, genuinely happening.

The South London producer was a formative figure during dubstep's inaugural chapter, as well as working prolifically within the grime scene.

More recently he's championed the web-born wave sound , while also holding down a reputation as UK dance music's champion Dad Joke merchant.

Plastician's regular jokes on Twitter cause equal parts hilarity and groaning, and he recently floated the idea of a full book collating his favourites.

Well... this time it wasn't a joke. The Dad Joke Bible - as compiled by Plastician - is available to order now, and drops shortly via Amazon.

The best worst joke book is landing tomorrow on pic.twitter.com/fah1tZIu6D — November 16, 2020

As Plastician puts it: "When I told people I was going to write a joke book they laughed... Nobody's laughing now."

