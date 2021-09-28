PLASMAS Share Dream Pop Jewel 'Is It Everything You Want?'

PLASMAS hail from Dundee, and in the space of just a few tracks the group have made a real name for themselves.

Shimmering dream pop melodies matched to an innate sense of gritty, their DIY approach lets the band set the agenda.

Recent single 'Always' was a huge step forwards, catching the ear of new music guru Vic Galloway in the process.

Produced by Guy Galactic, this relationship continues on follow up track, the sublime 'Is It Everything You Want?'.

Laden with a kind of sighing melancholy, 'Is It Everything You Want?' sounds like those imperial pop moments from The Cure matched to B-Town outfits such as Swim Deep or JAWS.

There's a care-free approach, the sound of friends making music to communicate with one another, while also letting a faint trace of darkness seep into the songwriting.

Lead vocalist, Ross Mcqueen, said of the track:

“I feel like the true meaning of the lyrics are masked by the carefree attitude of the song. The lyrics have this naïve quality about them, like they’ve come from a place of arrogance. I wanted to write something that came from the person I wished I could be, someone that didn’t care about what other people thought. I feel I’m now slowly becoming that person, and this song reminds me that it’s better to be yourself rather than what others expect you to be.”

Rory Barnes shot the video, and it takes PLASMAS down to nearby Tentsmuir Beach just across the River Tay from their home city. Three minutes of escapism, you can tune in below.

Photo Credit: Rohan Strathie

