Planningtorock Is Back, And Their New Song Is An Inspiration

Berlin based artist Planningtorock has just shared new song 'Transome'.

Jam Rostron is back, with the electronic musician set to release new album 'Powerhouse' on November 9th via Human Level / DFA Records.

Billed as a celebration, the record is led by new song 'Transome', a playful, seductive, but ultimately challenging piece of synthetic pop.

Digital production allies with that human touch, but as ever with Planningtorock the piece is distorted in the most vivid sense.

An album written and recorded across Berlin, London, New York and Los Angeles, 'Powerhouse' is a broad blast of creativity from a singular artist.

As such, something as immediately enticing as 'Transome' is the perfect intro - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Goodyn Green

