PJ Harvey's 'Let England Shake' To Be Re-Issued

PJ Harvey is set to re-issue 'Let England Shake' early next year.

Originally released in 2011, PJ Harvey's spell-binding album wound together post-punk, dream pop, and so much more to forge something dynamic and new.

A true high water mark, 'Let England Shake' was rewarded with rapturous reviews - including this one from Clash.

Set to be given a new vinyl pressing, the re-issue lands on January 28th.

Alongside this - as is customary with PJ Harvey's re-issue series - the songwriter has also gathered her initial demos for a separate vinyl release.

The demo for title track 'Let England Shake' is online now - catch it below.